JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

When Capitol police arrived at the scene, they were made aware of the possible murder-suicide attempt in the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect was believed to be visiting a patient when they shot the individual. The suspect apparently went into another room and shot themself.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the patient is in critical but stable condition.

Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the victim, Loyce Ivey, was taken to their hospital for treatment. Ivey is in critical condition, according to UMMC.

The suspect has not been identified.

Officials with Baptist Medical Center released a statement about the shooting.

We are shocked by the domestic-related shooting that occurred in our hospital overnight involving a patient and their spouse in their early 90s. None of our staff or other patients were involved or harmed, and we have enacted our security protocols as a precaution. Our priorities now are the mental and emotional health and well-being of our staff and providing resources to help them deal with this trauma. While patients and visitors will notice an increased security presence during the next few days, our hospital will remain open and our staff will continue to provide care for our community. We are praying for the surviving family and our staff, and we ask that you direct any questions about this tragedy to the police department. Baptist Medical Center