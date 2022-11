MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in Atoka, Tennessee.

Police say they responded to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night and located two injured men.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Atoka police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation involving two family members.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.