MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday.

The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff said two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other and killed him.

No one is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.