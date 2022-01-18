WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis is confirming a weather-related fatality after winter storms rolled through the Mid-South.

Records show sub-freezing temperatures that morning.

According to a city spokesperson, the victim was a homeless man found dead underneath the I-55 overpass near Martin Luther King Drive on Monday.

Kent McConnell lives in Marion, and he says there needs to be more shelter for the homeless population in the area.

“I don’t like to see people dying,” McConnell said. “I don’t like to see people cold or hurt, but I just wish there was a place for people to be warm. I don’t know of one place to go warm up besides Walmart or a service station.”

The city of West Memphis says it does not have any warming centers, but there is a mission to provide shelter for those in need.

“For all the resources we do have, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, there should be a better solution for that,” Wardell Meredith said.

Police say there was no foul play in the victim’s death.