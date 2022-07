MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a drowning in Olive Branch Monday afternoon.

Olive Branch Police responded to a possible drowning at the Industrial Complex on Legacy Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Police say officers and EMS performed CPR before the victim was transported to Olive Branch Methodist where he succumbed to his injury.

No additional information has been released at this time.

