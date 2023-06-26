MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sheriff’s office in Tunica County, Mississippi says a man was killed in a shooting Saturday, and the accused gunman is on the run.

The sheriff’s office says it received a call about a shooting at 1022 Fairway Street at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find the victim, identified as Lester Davis of Tunica.

EMS attempted to revive Davis, but he died.

Tunica authorities identified the suspect as Javion Clark, of Memphis. Authorities say Clark was seen shooting Davis, then leaving the scene. A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued.

If you see Davis or have information about the case, you aree asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.