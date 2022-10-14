ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta.

Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.

One man was extracted from the bin after about five hours, and he had died. The two other men were taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The newspaper reported the men were working on top of the bin, and investigators did not immediately know why they fell in. Their names were not immediately released.