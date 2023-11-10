MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old Mississippi pastor has been charged with the exploitation of a child, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Kyle Hilleary was arrested on November 7 by DCSD and his bond was set at $250,000. Reports state, he bonded out of jail on the same day.

Kyle Hilleary

Cedar View Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi released a statement on its website saying,

“We will comply with the authorities to the fullest extent, should they choose to question Cedar View Baptist Church. As of this writing, we have not been contacted by any governmental authorities, and we have had no direct contact with Kyle or members of his family. Kyle is suspended from his employment indefinitely until the church can together take further action in accordance with its bylaws.”

Hilleary’s LinkedIn page lists him as a Pastor in Residence at the church.

This investigation is being handled by the state Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the DCSD and the Olive Branch Police Department.