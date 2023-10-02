OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the University of Mississippi will be fined after fans stormed the field following the football team’s victory over Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday, September 30.

Mississippi was fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

Financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the SEC. Institutional penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

Ole Miss rallied past LSU 55-49 before a school-record crowd of 66,703 on Saturday.

The Rebels will host Arkansas to complete a two-game home stand on Saturday, October 7.