MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A total of 20 homes are damaged in DeSoto County after the severe storm on Friday night, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Sunday.

According to Reeves, there are 1,089 homes still without power in the state of Mississippi. This includes 319 in Tunica County, 160 in Wilkinson County, and 207 in Coahoma County.

In Lee county, 1 church, 4 homes, 1 automotive shop, 2 barns, Cooper Tire, and Tupelo Water and Light are damaged. There is minor damage reported in Tallahatchie County and power outages in Tishomingo County.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Pontotoc County at West Heights Baptist Church for those who were affected by the storm.

Reeves says in spite of the tornado damage, they will remain united and ready to rebuild every damaged community across the state.