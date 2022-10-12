GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenville police officer was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, October 11.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. The shooting involved the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

MBI officials said the officer, who was identified as Detective Myiesha Stewart, was shot and killed. Several other people were injured during the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in the custody of law enforcement.

“Detective Stewart with Greenville Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty last night responding to a call. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as well as the members of the Greenville Police Department,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Detective Myiesha Stewart (Courtesy: Commissioner Sean Tindell)

“Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time,” said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons.

Simmons also announced flags would be lowered to half-staff in honor of Stewart.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) released a statement about the passing of the officer.

I am truly saddened by the tragic loss of Detective Stewart. Please join me in prayer for her family, her friends, and the entire Greenville Police Department. Her bravery and selfless service to her community will be remembered. We are safer because of the tireless commitment of her and police officers around the state to keeping our families safe. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

MBI is investigating the fatal shooting. Once their investigation is complete, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

