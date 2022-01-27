NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are working an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 65.

TDOT says the shooting happened on I-65 northbound near mile marker 77 just north of Old Hickory Boulevard near the site where the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue was displayed. The northbound side is closed in that area while the southbound side is closed further up I-65 near Harding Place.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has told News 2 the incident is an officer-involved shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to respond to the scene.

No other information has been released.

