CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Mulberry officer, who was under investigation for a violent arrest in August of 2022, is back at work as of Feb. 17, according to Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory.

Officer Thell Riddle was seen in the middle of two deputies, kneeling on Randal Worcester, 27, according to Charlie Robbins with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Officer Riddle was on paid administrative leave after his involvement in the case.

In the video, two Crawford County deputies were slamming Worcester’s head on the ground while Worcester was restrained. The video received national attention. The two deputies lost their jobs.

The former deputies were arrested on Jan. 24 by FBI and U.S. Marshal agents and charged with federal civil rights offenses and excessive force.

A trial date has been set for April 3. Both men pleaded not guilty and will remain on probation until trial. They were released after posting a $5,000 unsecured bond.