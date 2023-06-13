INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – The police officer accused of shooting an 11-year-old Indianola boy in the chest has been suspended without pay.

Alderman Marvin Elder confirmed to WJTV 12 News that Sgt. Greg Capers was suspended without pay.

Aderrien Murry’s mother, Nakala Murry, filed a federal lawsuit in May against Indianola, the police chief and Capers. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $5 million, says Indianola failed to properly train the officer and the officer used excessive force.

Nakala Murry asked her son to call police about 4 a.m. on May 20 when the father of one of her other children showed up at her home, Murry family attorney Carlos Moore told The Associated Press. Moore said the man was irate and Nakala Murry felt threatened.

Moore said two officers went to the home and one kicked the front door before Nakala Murry opened it. She told them the man causing a disturbance had left the home but three children were inside, Moore said.

Moore said Nakala Murry told him that Sgt. Greg Capers, who is Black, yelled into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up. Moore said Aderrien, who is also Black, walked into the living room with nothing in his hands, and Capers shot him in the chest.

Aderrien Murry was hospitalized five days for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs, Moore said.

Moore and Nakala Murry have called on the Indianola Police Department to fire Capers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced it is examining the shooting, as it does most shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state. Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said last week that the department would not comment on the investigation as it continues, and MBI agents will share their findings with the state attorney general’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.