MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How much campaign money have senators in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas received from the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups over their careers?

The following is a list of all six senators from Mid-South states, with data from OpenSecrets.org:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.): $2.08 million in career earnings from gun rights groups, $1,973,000 from the NRA. Cotton ranks 10th in Congress for NRA contributions.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.): $783,000 career earnings from gun rights groups, $1.306 million from NRA including $619,000 against opponents. Blackburn ranks 14th in Congress for NRA contributions.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.): $131,000 career earnings from gun rights groups, $106,000 from NRA. Wicker ranks 42nd in Congress for NRA contributions.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.): $111,000 career earnings from gun rights groups, $87,000 from NRA. Boozman ranks 47th in Congress for NRA contributions.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.): $108,000 career earnings from gun rights groups, $112,000 from NRA including $41,000 against opposition. Hyde-Smith ranks 40th in Congress for NRA contributions.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.): $36,000 career earnings from gun rights groups, $15,000 from NRA. Hagerty ranks 154th in Congress for NRA contributions.

No Mid-South senator received money from any gun control organizations.