BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.– In Northeast Arkansas, all eyes are on the sky as the winter storm system threatens to bring another round of snowfall.

In Blytheville, streets have been treated with a salt brine solution and City crews are ready if needed, but many residents, like Brandy Watt are hoping the snow won’t bring any problems.

But she is still headed to Walmart just in case.

“We are out getting diapers and food so we don’t go without during this cold winter, again,” she said.

When it comes to the “on again-off again” winter weather pattern, everyone in this part of Arkansas has the same opinion.

Jerry Brown lives in Gosnell and works at FedEx in Memphis, so he definitely doesn’t want a layer of snow or ice on I-55 Saturday morning.

“Yea, I’m sick of it. I been sick of it,” he said. “I drive Tuesday through Sunday to Memphis everyday to go to work and that’s why I’m hoping no bad weather comes in cause I leave in the morning.”

Blytheville’s Street Department is standing by, but we’re told they don’t anticipate using their snow plow unless things get really bad.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been watching the winter system develop since Wednesday and sprayed a salt brine solution while the weather was good. Dave Parker with ARDOT says more crews are already in place, and they may be needed as sleet started falling in Blytheville around 5 Friday afternoon.

“The beauty of this system is that it came in, or it’s coming in when conditions have been relatively dry, meaning we can put down the salt brine if there’s no threat of rain washing it away that sort of thing,” Parker said. “They’ll be looking for situations tonight of any precipitation on bridges, overpasses. They’ll address those.”

He said ARDOT is not expecting a major snow event, but they are taking every precaution and will have snow plows ready to go.

Meantime, folks like Gabrielle Mays in Blytheville are more than ready for winter to make its exit.

“I’m ready for Spring Break. I’m in college so I got Spring Break next week. Hopefully it won’t be bad for next week,” Mays said.