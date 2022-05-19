MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A change in Tennessee law could allow hundreds of people arrested on drug offenses to be set free from prison.

People who are arrested for drug crimes in a school zone face four times the jail time.

Last year, Governor Lee signed a bill that reduces the size of a drug-free zone near a school from 1,000 feet to 500 feet.

More recently, he signed a bill making the law retroactive, which means existing convictions could be overturned unless prosecutors can prove the defendant was a danger to children.

More than 500 people in Tennessee jails will have their cases reviewed and could be released early because of the changes.