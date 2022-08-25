MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A museum that will honor R&B icons from like Aretha Franklin, James Brown and B.B. King is in the works for a small town in north Mississippi.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame announced that Marks, Mississippi will soon be the “official home” of R&B as they plan for a new state-of-the-art complex.

Founded in 2010, the NRBHF has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists since 2013, including Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Etta James.

The Hall of Fame’s founder and CEO, LaMont Robinson, expressed the project will not be your average museum, saying that it will be highly interactive with virtual reality and holograms.

Marks is in Quitman County, about an hour and a half due south of Memphis in the Mississippi Delta. It was the starting point for Dr. Martin Luther King’s Poor People’s Campaign in 1968.

Quitman County’s Economic and Tourism Director, Velma Benson-Wilson, said the project will provide job growth and an economic boost for the small town, which currently has a population of fewer than 1,900 people.

The City of Marks and Quitman County donated five acres of land for the museum and the state has chipped in $500,000, according to a news release.

“The Hall of Fame will be the catalyst to Delta tourism growth and opportunities, and a means to attract business and industry,” Congressman Bennie Thompson said.

Construction for the facility is set to be completed within two to three years.

The Hall of Fame will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the museum next month.

For more information, visit here.