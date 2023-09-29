MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new curfew ordinance has been put in place for minors in Batesville, Mississippi, according to the Batesville Police Department.

The City of Batesville says children that are 17 years old and younger will not be allowed to hang out around town, on the streets, in parking lots, or in any other public areas without being accompanied by a parent and/or legal guardian.

This new ordinance is for Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and from 12:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The curfew does not include minors who are traveling home for the night after attending work, school, church, or other official and/or private events.

Reports state that any child or guardian who violates the curfew will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and fined $250 for the first violation; $500 for the second violation; and $750 for the third violation along with the incarceration of the guardian for three days.