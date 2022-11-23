UPDATE (11/23/22): One week after a man accused of shooting a co-worker at a Nashville construction site was arrested in Knox County, Metro Police announced that man has been booked into the Metro Jail.

According to police, Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of shooting a co-worker at a construction site in Nashville Tuesday night has been taken into custody in East Tennessee.

Metro Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya was apprehended by Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate weigh station.

The 31-year-old will be charged with criminal homicide when he is returned to Nashville.

Investigators believe Izaguerra-Montoya arrived at the construction site on Nolensville Pike around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on his day off.

Police said Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez, 42, was working on the fourth floor of the building when a witness heard gunshots and saw Izaguerra-Montoya running from the scene.

Detectives gathered information about Izaguerra-Montoya and his white GMC pickup truck, which was shared with THP, and issued an arrest warrant charging Izaguerra-Montoya in connection with Ramirez-Martinez’s death, leading to an overnight arrest.

At this point in the investigation, police said there’s no known motive for the shooting.