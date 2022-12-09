KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The naked man who was shot after he allegedly entered a home illegally in West Knot Knoxville has been identified by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, say that officers responded to a home on the 7800 block of Westland Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday for an aggravated burglary report.

The KCSO report states that the resident was walking back from his workshop into the home through the backdoor when he noticed the front door was open and an unknown person had ransacked his living room. Police say the resident then found a naked man, who police later identified as Drake Combs, 27, in his kitchen.

Combs allegedly motioned for the resident to leave the home before continuing to vandalize the residence, throwing items, and continuing to be aggressive toward the resident. Police say the resident then called for his wife to get out of the house, and they both fled to the neighbor’s house.

While one of the residents called 911, the neighbor got his 9 mm handgun and went into the front yard where he found Combs in the residents’ driveway, according to the report. Police say that Combs went outside and got on top of the resident’s car and broke off the back windshield. Combs then approached the neighbor, windshield wiper in hand, as the neighbor gave commands for Combs to get stop and get on the ground.

Combs allegedly continued to aggressively follow the neighbor into his yard as the neighbor retrieved, still calling for Combs to stop following him and get on the ground. Police say the neighbor fired a warning shot into the ground, hoping Combs would stop. Combs continued toward the neighbor, aggressively swinging the windshield wiper, which caused the neighbor to shoot him one time the report says.

KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said on Tuesday the Combs was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment and that he was shot once in the chest. According to an update from KCSO on Friday, he is in critical condition.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new infromation.