MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments responded to a Crockett County, Tennessee fire.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department says the fire started on a field on Cypress Tree Road near Highway 79. The fire spread across 125 acres.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. Alamo Fire officials say it took two hours to get the fire under control.

Alamo Fire officials say wind caused the fire to move across the road and that an ongoing drought caused issues as well.

The sheriff’s department says that all county fire departments and departments from surrounding counties were requested to assist with the fire, including departments from Haywood County, Gibson County, Humboldt, and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Alamo Fire says that 40 firefighters and 40 pieces of equipment responded to the scene.