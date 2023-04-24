MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi’s unemployment rate has reached a record low of 3.5%, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday.

Reeves says this is a tremendous victory for every Mississippian. “You don’t have to look all that closely to see that a trend is emerging in Mississippi. That trend is more learning and greater academic achievement. It’s better jobs and higher pay. And it’s strong economic growth and more opportunity for all Mississippians across our state.”

Last March, Mississippi, among other states, set a new record for the lowest unemployment rates since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping track of individual states in 1976.