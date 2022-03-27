MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Tax Cut bill is on its way to the Governor’s desk after the Senate voted 39-10 on the $524.1 million bill.

Mississippi’s income tax will be one of the lowest in the nation when fully phased in, according to a press release.

The state’s 4% bracket would be eliminated for about $185 million, and the current top 5% rate would be decreased to 4% between Fiscal Year 2024 and 2026 that costs $339.1 million.

“Moving to a flat four percent income tax without any corresponding tax increases puts millions of dollars back in taxpayers’ pockets and makes Mississippi one of the most competitive in the nation in terms of income tax rates,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said.

Budget analysts also advised that the tax cut is sustainable, according to the press release.