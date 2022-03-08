TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — Two sisters from Mississippi were arrested after an investigation into check fraud and identity theft.



Chrystal and Ashley McKinnon face multiple charges, the Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.



The sheriff’s office said they seized multiple checks, credit cards, bank information and mail that did not belong to the homeowners. Narcotics investigators said they discovered a felony amount of methamphetamine at the residence.

Image provided by Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s office said the camper trailer the McKinnons were living in was stolen from Eupora, Mississippi about a year ago.



The camper has been seized as a part of the investigation.

Camper image provided by Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department

Chrystal McKinnon was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling house, personal identity information obtaining for unlawful use (x2), forgery, possession of counterfeit instrument (x2), felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.



Chrystal McKinnon’s bond was set at $80,000.



Ashley McKinnon was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling house, forgery (x3), obtaining personal information for unlawful use (x3), possession of stolen property.



Ashley McKinnon’s bond was set at $80,000.



The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office said that this investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending as well as federal charges.

