TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — Two sisters from Mississippi were arrested after an investigation into check fraud and identity theft.
Chrystal and Ashley McKinnon face multiple charges, the Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office said they seized multiple checks, credit cards, bank information and mail that did not belong to the homeowners. Narcotics investigators said they discovered a felony amount of methamphetamine at the residence.
The sheriff’s office said the camper trailer the McKinnons were living in was stolen from Eupora, Mississippi about a year ago.
The camper has been seized as a part of the investigation.
Chrystal McKinnon was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling house, personal identity information obtaining for unlawful use (x2), forgery, possession of counterfeit instrument (x2), felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.
Chrystal McKinnon’s bond was set at $80,000.
Ashley McKinnon was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling house, forgery (x3), obtaining personal information for unlawful use (x3), possession of stolen property.
Ashley McKinnon’s bond was set at $80,000.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office said that this investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending as well as federal charges.