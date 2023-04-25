SENATOBIA, Miss. — A candidate in the race for Tate County sheriff says one of his campaign signs has been vandalized and now, police are investigating.

Elliott Bobo, an African American Democrat, found one of his posters at a busy intersection in Senatobia defaced with red spray paint. The letters spell “ANTIFA.”

“That’s kind of like, known as somewhat of a radical group,” Bobo said.

Bobo believes the sign was defaced sometime over the weekend. That’s when friends and supporters started calling.

“A lot of people were upset, saying, ‘Somebody vandalized your sign. We wanted to make sure you knew what was going on,'” Bobo said.

This is Bobo’s second run for sheriff and admits he doesn’t have a big campaign budget, but he has about 15 of the signs up. He says they’re “pretty expensive.”

Right now, the sign in Senatobia is the only one that’s been vandalized, he said.

Bobo, a former Senatobia police officer, filed a report Monday and detectives are actively investigating.

Whoever’s responsible could face malicious mischief/vandalism charges, but if the message is determined to be a threat, state and federal agencies would be alerted.

The incident has outraged members of the Tate County Democratic Party.

“I’ve worked with the Democratic Party about 25 years. Never have I seen any candidate’s sign defaced,” Sandra Jamison said.

Tuesday while surveying the damage, Bobo noticed what looks like the plastic top of a spray paint canister, possibly left behind by vandals. Bobo is anxious to meet them.

“I wouldn’t mind talking to the person myself. I just want to know what was the purpose in them doing it,” he said.

Anyone with information on who defaced the sign should call Senatobia Police at 662-562-5643.

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 8.