MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man charged with murdering two people was shot and killed while he was out on bond, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jerry Seamster, 32, of Friars Point, died Tuesday morning in a Clarksdale hospital after he was shot, authorities said. The location of the shooting was not released.

Seamster was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of being a felon in charge of a firearm.

His bond had originally been set at $1 million but was lowered to $100,000, authorities said.

A release from the county sheriff and local news reports indicate Seamster was one of three suspects in a 2021 double homicide in Clarksdale that killed a 51-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and asked anyone with information to call 662-664-3085 or call Major Gwin Muskin at 662-592-1395.