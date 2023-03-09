MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing photos and videos of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Court documents say Dennis Sullivan, 46, was setting up a computer system for a business in Saltillo, Mississippi when he arranged for the computer to download and save files containing photos and videos of child sexual abuse.

He used a peer-to-peer software program to make them available to other users.

Sullivan was sentenced in Oxford Thursday to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution to eight victims of the abuse shown in the photos or videos.

He was previously convicted in 2004 for possession of images and videos of child sexual abuse.

“This is a repeat offender who has an obvious sexual interest in children,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “Individuals like this defendant deserve every minute of every day that they can be incarcerated, and our office will always prioritize the safety of the most vulnerable in our society.”