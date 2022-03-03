The call to help Ukrainians as they defend their homeland from Russian invasion has been heard by a 23-year-old North Mississippi man.

Just a days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Wesley, who asked us to use just his first name for his security, decided to put his boots on the ground nearly six thousand miles away.

“I was working in Illinois on a farm…I’ve been a farm hand the majority of my life,” he said. “I told my employer ‘it ain’t nothin’ against you guys, but I’m gonna quit and go do this instead’ and ordered my plane ticket and now I’m just on the waiting list now.”

The 23-year-old has formed Volunteers for Ukraine, a team made up of combat veterans and other professionals, to travel to Poland and make their way into Ukraine.

The volunteer group’s goal is to help Ukrainians reach safety.

“To first help evacuate and protect civilians and refugees going to the boarder of friendly NATO countries. Combat is seen as only a second or last option. The only reason our teams would engage in combat is if the Russians see them and immediately engage in combat as well,” Wesley said.

Wesley has already purchased some tactical gear, including a flack jacket and has plane tickets to leave the country in mid-March.



Wesley, organizer of Volunteers for Ukraine, prepares his gear before leaving the U.S. in mid-March.

He says the group depends on donations, is 100 percent non-profit and has members from across the country.

Steve Diduch is from Illinois and is flying out within a few days of Wesley. The former Marine reservist is anxious to help the Ukrainian people with what they need in their struggle.

“Food, first aid, equipment, ammo…things to continue to allow them to feel like they are motivated and that they can continue to fight,” Diduch said.

Sadly, he knows the fight is far from over.

“We just gotta be in it for the long haul and we need everybody’s help,” Diduch said.

If you would like to get involved with Volunteers for Ukraine, reach out to Wesley at wesleygetinvolvedukraine@protonmail.com.