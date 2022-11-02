JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi.

State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in 2014, will expand its exisiting facilities in the area.

Gov. Tate Reeves called the company’s expected investment of $2.5 billion the largest economic development project in Mississippi history.

The state says the company will build a $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat rolled mill on a 2,000-acre site to serve the sustainable beverage packaging, automotive and industrial markets. Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.

Additionally, Steel Dynamics and partners will begin work this year on a biocarbon plant that should be completed late next year.

Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the name of the company. Reeves said a nondisclosure agreement prohibited him from publicly naming the company, and some House and Senate leaders said they intentionally did not find out the name because they did not want to let the information slip out before the deal is complete.