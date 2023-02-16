MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi could spend millions to widen Interstate 55 in DeSoto County as north Mississippi highways get a big boost from the state, if approved by the legislature.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced $1.3 billion in funding Thursday for highway projects across Mississippi.

One of those projects in DeSoto County would receive nearly $125 million to widen I-55 from Church Road to MS 302.

Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 of them in DeSoto County, according to the Driving DeSoto campaign, which sought state help for the widening project..

Additionally, Tippah County would receive $150 million for new alignment of MS 15 from Union County Line to one mile north of MS 4 at Ripley, and $45 million for new alignment of SR 2 from existing SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass.

Lafayette County would receive $150 million for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 mile north of SR 6.

• RailHub South – Alcorn County: $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage

• Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park – Marshall County: $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity

• Oxford-Lafayette County Industrial Park – Lafayette County: $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading

A map of projects is here.