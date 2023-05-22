MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forty percent of Tennessee third graders met grade-level expectations for English Language Arts (ELA) in the TCAP standardized test, state officials said Monday.

That means 60% did not meet expectations. They may be required to attend a Summer Learning Academy, and be tutored during fourth grade. Students who do not participate this these programs may be held back.

Still, state officials accentuated the positive, noting that the percentage of proficient readers increased 4.3% from last year, the largest one-year increase since the academic standards were updated in 2017.

“Tennessee continues to work hard to achieve high standards and achievement for our students,” said House Education Administration Chairman Mark White (R-Memphis). “I want to thank all our Tennessee teachers for their work in creating this success for our students!”

Graphic provided by state of TN

Third-grade reading proficiency is essential for promotion to fourth grade in Tennessee.

Information for parents is here.

Statewide TCAP results for all grades and all subjects will be released in June.

Memphis Shelby County Schools said by email Monday that the district is reaching out to parents by email, text and robocall.

Last summer, one in four students attended an MSCS summer program for enrichment, arts, athletics, or support. District leaders say they “feel good about staffing for 2023.”