MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday that residents who may be at high risk of being exposed to monkeypox can now get vaccinated.

As of Thursday, MSDH says11 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Mississippi and they expect the number of cases to increase.

More than 10,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified nationwide.

A two-dose vaccine is now available to those at the highest risk for potential exposure in addition to those with known contact with cases identified through the MSDH.

People 18 years old or older may be eligible for the vaccine if they:

Have been notified or are aware of close intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

Identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, or other men who have sex with other men who report having had multiple or anonymous sex partners or have attended an event or venue where monkeypox can be transmitted (skin-to-skin contact or sex on-site)

“While anyone who is exposed to monkeypox through close person-to-person or intimate contact may become infected, most of the cases being seen in this outbreak are among individuals who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

MSDH says the criteria will be reevaluated to expand eligibility as more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks.

The vaccine is available by appointment at county health department clinics in Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest, and Harrison counties. Appointments can only be made through the Monkeypox Call Center

To determine your vaccine eligibility or make an appointment, call the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453. MSDH says appointments can only be made through the call center.

For more information about monkeypox, click here.