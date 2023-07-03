MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is out on bond after she was charged in connection with the death of her child last month.

According to the Hernando Police Department, on June 10, officers learned that a woman, identified as Quantella Towns, had brought her dead 22-month-old child to Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

DeSoto County District Attorney Bob Morris told WREG the child was left in Town’s vehicle while she worked an entire shift at the Zaxby’s in Hernando. An initial report from the county coroner confirmed the child “suffered from substantial exposure to heat.”

“My understanding is that she was an employee at the location and that the child had been left in the vehicle while she went into work,” Morris said.

Investigators said they found “multiple inconsistencies” regarding the death of Towns’ child.

“There were several conflicting statements until the detective became involved at which point the scenario clarified,” said DeSoto County District Attorney Bob Morris.

Towns was arrested at her home in Como and charged with child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, contribution to the neglect of delinquency of a child, giving a false statement to law enforcement, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and not having a card as proof of insurance.

“The Hernando Police Department has done an excellent job with their investigation and essentially what they were able to do was to pull some video. There was a good bit of video coverage of the location where the child had purportedly been found. The child was in a car for a substantial period of time,” Morris said.

Right now, Towns is out on bond, but authorities told us more serious charges are coming after the autopsy is complete.

“We are confident with the charges as the are right now and I do expect if the report comes back, as I expect it to, that those charges will be more serious in nature,” Morris said.