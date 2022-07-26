KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman living in Mississippi has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property.

Chasity Balfour, 42, lives in Southaven, Mississippi which is next to the Tennessee state line according to the Office of Inspector General. Investigators say she moved to Mississippi but claimed to still live in Tennessee. This led to TennCare reportedly paying more than $66,239 in medical fees and claims to Balfour and her family.

Balfour was arrested following an investigation by the Office of Inspector General and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Her case is being prosecuted by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy P. Weirich.

“TennCare recipients have responsibility to report a correct address to the state no matter how close your new home is located – especially if it’s in another state,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “TennCare is reserved for people who qualify for the program, and we’re committed to making sure those are the people served by TennCare.”

The OIG began operating in 2005 and has investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. To date, 3,175 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.

Tennessee can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. To report suspected fraud, call 1-800-433-3982 or visit www.tn.gov/oig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”