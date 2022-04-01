MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill giving Mississippi teachers their biggest raise in years.

On average, teachers are expected to receive a raise of $5,100, which would bring the base pay to $41,500. House Bill 530 was signed into law this week.

“There were those who doubted this day would ever come,” Reeves said. “Well, this day is here and I could not be happier to prove those people wrong.”

It’s the largest raise in a generation. Governor Reeves and other lawmakers believe the salary increase could help attract teachers and retain the one they have.

“This legislation is a stake in the ground that proudly declares Mississippi enduring commitment to supporting our educators and supporting our education system,” Reeves said.

Erica Jones of the Mississippi Association of Educators says teacher retention has been a big problem.

“This is long overdue,” Jones said. “Over the last two years educators have had to battle teaching virtual and in-person and have had so many struggles the last two years, so this much-needed effort on the behalf of our state.”

Teachers assistants will also receive a $2,000 increase over two years, bringing their salary to $17,000. Jones believes all of this is a step in the right direction.

“We know our teachers are working really hard and as we talk to educators across the state they have stressed that they have need an increase in pay because many of them were working two and three jobs,” she said.

The new law takes effect in July. Governor Reeves says his administration plans to looks at other ways to better compensate educators moving forward