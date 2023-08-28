STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) identified the student who was found dead on campus on Sunday, August 27.

The deceased student was identified as Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker, 19, a sophomore building construction science major from Madison. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

According to MSU officials, Pennebaker was found unresponsive in a parked vehicle in an on-campus parking lot. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said MSU police received a phone call reporting an unresponsive person in a parked vehicle just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt pronounced Pennebaker dead at the scene.

President Mark E. Keenum and MSU First Lady Rhonda Keenum shared their condolences with the family and friends of the student and met Sunday with the men of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity to express their sympathies, encourage and pray with them.

Counseling services and other support for any students or staff impacted by the incident are available through the Division of Student Affairs.

“At this time, our community’s thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of the student who has died. The university is offering counseling and other appropriate services to those most closely impacted by this tragedy,” said MSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Sid Salter.