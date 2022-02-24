MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several juveniles are accused of sending at least three bomb threats and one active shooter threat to schools in Tunica, Mississippi over the past few days.

The Tunica County School District has received several threats within the past two weeks, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

It started on Feb. 8 when the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call in reference to a bomb threat at the Tunica Elementary School.

First responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene and all schools within the Tunica County District were evacuated.

The sheriff’s office and the Tunica Police Department began their investigation. No explosives were found during the search.

Investigators later discovered that the anonymous call was made by a 14-year-old student from Rosa Fort High School from a blocked number.

The Tunica Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation and the FBI was contacted. The teen appeared in Juvenile Court on Feb. 10.

On Feb. 11, Rosa Fort High School received a second bomb threat. Within hours, investigators had persons of interest identified.

Three days later, Rosa Fort High School received a third bomb threat.

Persons of interests were identified in this incident and later taken into custody. Two juveniles were transported to a Juvenile Detention Center and are expected to appear in court on Feb. 28.

On Feb. 17, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an active shooter threat called in at Rosa Fort High. All schools within the district were put on lockdown and law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The high school received another active shooter threat the next day.

Investigators later discovered that the call was made from a residence in Buffalo, New York by a male juvenile.

The Buffalo New York Police Department, the FBI, Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, and the Youth Court Division will work with officials and the courts in New York for further proceedings.

The Tunica County School District issued a statement saying any students engaged in such acts will be expelled and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.