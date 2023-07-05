MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is in custody after he was accused of severely assaulting children on Monday.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Pope, Mississippi where they found several children severely beaten by 22-year-old Dalton Melton.

Melton left the scene but was later detained during a traffic stop, deputies say.

Melton is charged with two counts of Felony Child Abuse and one count of Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

He is pending court process in the Panola County Detention Center, reports state.

