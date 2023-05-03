LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday after a 16-hour standoff, authorities said.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX-TV that neighbors called the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon about the man fatally shot by police. George County Coroner Dee Ann Murrah identified the man as 38-year-old Michael Roy Carney, the news station reported.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the George County Sheriff’s Department were trying to serve Carney a warrant for making “terroristic threats,” when he “presented a weapon toward the deputies,” the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The department did not identify Carney in its news release.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case and declined to provide more information about the alleged threats.

“Due to this being an open and active investigation, MBI will offer no further comment at this time,” said Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

MBI is a division of the Department of Public Safety.