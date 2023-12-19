MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Senatobia, Mississippi man is now in custody after being accused of violence that left a woman in critical condition Monday.

Robert Hibler, 80, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault.

Robert Hibler

According to the Senatobia Police Department, officers were called to help assist the Senatobia Fire Department regarding an unresponsive woman in the 200 block of Scott Street.

Officers say they found a woman in the house lying on the floor and unresponsive to first responders. The woman was breathing but “facing a dire medical emergency,” reports state.

She had reportedly been lying on the floor for a very extended period of time and in need of medical attention.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition for treatment.

Hibler was also at the home when officers arrived. He was taken to the police department for further investigation.

Investigators say after collecting evidence and conducting interviews, it was determined that Hibler’s refusal to seek medical attention for the woman resulted in the “deteriorated condition” of her health.

The victim is not being identified.

Robert Hibler is held in the Tate County Jail on a $100,000 bond.