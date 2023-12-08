MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was taken into custody after deputies say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child on Monday.

Kevin Reick, 36, of Harmontown, Mississippi, is charged with attempted sexual battery and molesting-touching of a child for lustful purposes.

On December 4, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the area of 514 County Road regarding a sexual assault.

During the investigation, it was determined that Reick was known by the 13-year-old victim he was accused of sexually assaulting.

Reick was apprehended shortly after the incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.