JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) approaches its fifth year of sales, officials announced the lottery has surpassed the $2 billion mark in gross sales.

“These four years have passed in a flurry of excitement and growth,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Reaching the $2 billion mark is an incredible accomplishment, and we are excited about continuing our growth and success into Year 5.”

The MLC has returned more than half-a-billion dollars to the State of Mississippi for roads, bridges and education since sales began November 25, 2019.

MLC officials said direct beneficiaries include more than $377 million to the Highway Fund and more than $142 million to the Education Enhancement Fund.