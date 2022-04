JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will sign House Bill 531 on Tuesday, April 5, delivering the largest tax cut in state history.

According to the governor, the bill will return more than half a billion dollars to the people of Mississippi, will eliminate the current 4% tax bracket, and will lower the existing 5% tax bracket to 4%.

The signing ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.