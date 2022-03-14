JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Monday that he signed Senate Bill 2113 into law. The new law prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools and in the state’s public universities and community colleges.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society.

Supporters of critical race theory said it’s a misunderstanding of the academic framework, which examines the role racism plays in systems like health care, education and housing.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have maintained that critical race theory is not taught at the K-12 level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.