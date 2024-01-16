JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session on Tuesday to finalize a $1.9 billion economic development project.

The governor said the project will create 2,000 jobs in Marshall County with an average annual salary of $66,000. It will be located in the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park, which is located on U.S. Highway 72.

Reeves said this is the second largest capital investment in the state’s history. He also said this is the largest annual payroll commitment of any major project in Mississippi history.

The investment involves the production and delivery of electric batteries, which will be part of the automotive industry. Reeves said he could not disclose the name of the company until Thursday, January 18. The governor said the project has been in the works for many months.

The special session will take place during the 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session, which is currently underway at the Mississippi State Capitol.