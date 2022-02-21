JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced executive orders for the Military Star Schools program and Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.

The Military Star Schools program was created to assist the children of military families as they transition into new schools. The program will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). Schools that participate in the program must:

Designate a staff member as a military ambassador

Maintain a webpage on the school’s website that includes resources for military students and their families

Maintain a peer-to-peer transition program that assists military students in transitioning into the school

Offer professional development training opportunities for staff members on issues relating to military students

MDE was also granted the ability to establish additional criteria.

Additionally, the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council (MDCDC) was created to provide a voice for Mississippi military installations. The Governor’s Office of Military Affairs will coordinate the council. Representatives of the military installation communities will be able to advise executive and legislative officials regarding opportunities and threats to military installations in the state. One primary representative and one alternate representative from the following military installation communities will make up the MDCDC:

Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)

Columbus Air Force Base (Columbus)

Naval Air Station Meridian (Meridian)

Naval Construction Battalion (Gulfport)

Stennis Space Center and DOD Resident Agencies (Hancock County)

Camp Shelby JFTC (Forrest County)

Combat Readiness Training Center (Gulfport)

Camp McCain Training Center (Grenada)

186th Air Refueling Wing, MS ANG (Meridian)

172nd Airlift Wing, MS AND (Rankin County)

Engineer Research and Development Center (Vicksburg)

Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast (Jackson County)