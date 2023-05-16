JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor has been arrested and had his medical license suspended over allegations that he fondled teenage patients.

Dr. Mehul Dixit, 59, was charged with two counts of sexual battery in Hinds County, where sheriff’s deputies arrested him last week, WAPT-TV reported.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure has summoned Dixit to a hearing Thursday after it suspended his license, saying evidence indicated that allowing the doctor to continue practicing “would constitute an immediate danger to public health and safety.”

Documents from the medical board show two teenage girls reported that Dixit, a pediatric nephrologist, touched them inappropriately with an ungloved hand during exams at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in February and in 2013. The board said its investigators found a third teenager who filed a similar complaint in Florida in 2016.

Dixit’s attorney, Cynthia Stewart, said the hospital fired him and he has agreed to quit practicing medicine.