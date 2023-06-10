JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies in north Mississippi were justified in shooting and killing a man who pointed a weapon at them during a disturbance at a home last fall, the state attorney general’s office said Friday.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation examined the shooting by the Lafayette County deputies, as it does with most shootings by or of law enforcement officers in the state.

The attorney general’s office did not release the deputies’ names.

The sheriff’s department said it received a call Oct. 19 about a man arguing with a woman. Deputies found the woman outside the home while her two children, ages 19 and 16, were barricaded in their rooms, WJTV-TV reported.

Deputies said they began negotiating for the man to let the teenagers go and come out unarmed. Investigators said the man pointed a weapon at deputies, and they shot and killed him. The woman and the teenagers survived.