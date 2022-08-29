NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

Eight of those missing children are from Memphis, and surrounding areas in West Tennessee. Do you recognize any of them?

Malia Warlick missing from Murfreesboro (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Masadelema Alonzo missing from Nashville (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Braden Bradfield missing from Lawrenceburg (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Litzy Corrales Garcia missing from Antioch (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Hector Diez-Domingo missing from Smyrna (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Kimberly Espana missing from Nashville (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Edwin Hernandez Gomez missing from Gallatin (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Dareeyus Jones-Hardin missing from Winchester (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Pedro Maldonado missing from Smyrna (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Jordan Sparks missing from Mount Juliet (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Dustin Swallow missing from Waverly (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

NCMEC said there is no waiting period to report a missing person. There are 121 missing Tennessee children the NCMEC hopes to help find. You can see the full list of cases at this link.

If you have any information about these cases call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or local law enforcement.